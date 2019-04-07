Kevin-Prince Boateng has seen little of the pitch since his loan move from Sassuolo to Barcelona in January but he has retained his sense of humour and responded to a social media comment about his photography skills after Ernesto Valverde’s side beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 on Saturday to effectively wrap up their Liga title defence.

The 32-year-old posted a picture of his teammates celebrating a goal during the victory, which was sealed by late strikes from the in-form duo of Leo Messi and Luis Suárez – the player Boateng was signed to hand an occasional rest to – and a fan joked that he had been signed “just to make pictures"

“But very good pictures,” responded Boateng, who has found playing time hard to come by with Messi and Suárez leading Barça to within touchng distance of another league title, the Copa del Rey final and the last eight of the Champions League.

Since his move from Serie A to Camp Nou Boateng has featured for just 123 minutes for his new side, in a Liga match against Valladolid and a Copa del Rey fixture against Sevilla.