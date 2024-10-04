Barcelona set to face Black Stars at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The match will see African football legend Abedi Pelé, a three-time African Player of the Year (1991, 1992, and 1993) and UEFA Champions League winner with Olympique Marseille, as one of the key figures the Barcelona Legends will face. The Ghanaian team will also feature notable players such as Asamoah Gyan, the Black Stars' all-time top goal scorer, and Stephen Appiah, who famously captained Ghana to their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona Legends’ coach, Albert Ferrer, is expected to announce his squad soon. Ferrer will be looking to extend his team’s dominance, having won all five of their last matches.

This will mark the fifth Legends match on African soil. The first encounter took place in Mozambique in 2017, followed by matches in Morocco in 2019, and Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2023, all of which saw Barcelona emerge victorious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barça Legends programme, established in 2016, is managed directly by the club with the aim of bringing former stars together in a stable initiative that promotes the globalisation of the Barça name while also fostering the club’s well-known values.

Ghana Legends' Previous Match