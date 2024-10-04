Barcelona set to face Black Stars at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Blaugrana veterans will take on the Ghanaian side on 10 November 2024, according to an announcement on the Spanish club’s website.
Barcelona Legends are scheduled to play a friendly match against the Black Stars Legends at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
Recommended articles
The match will see African football legend Abedi Pelé, a three-time African Player of the Year (1991, 1992, and 1993) and UEFA Champions League winner with Olympique Marseille, as one of the key figures the Barcelona Legends will face. The Ghanaian team will also feature notable players such as Asamoah Gyan, the Black Stars' all-time top goal scorer, and Stephen Appiah, who famously captained Ghana to their first-ever FIFA World Cup.
Barcelona Legends’ coach, Albert Ferrer, is expected to announce his squad soon. Ferrer will be looking to extend his team’s dominance, having won all five of their last matches.
This will mark the fifth Legends match on African soil. The first encounter took place in Mozambique in 2017, followed by matches in Morocco in 2019, and Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2023, all of which saw Barcelona emerge victorious.
The Barça Legends programme, established in 2016, is managed directly by the club with the aim of bringing former stars together in a stable initiative that promotes the globalisation of the Barça name while also fostering the club’s well-known values.
Ghana Legends' Previous Match
The last match played by the Ghana Legends took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, where they were defeated 3-1 by the Members of Parliament of Ghana. As they prepare to face the Barcelona Legends at the 45,000-capacity Baba Yara Stadium, the Ghanaian side will be looking to put an end to Barça’s winning streak.