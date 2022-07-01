Watch: Barcelona’s Memphis Depay jams to Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’

The song, which features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, has been a global hit since its release in December 2021.

The official video for the ‘Second Sermon’ remix was also premiered on YouTube in February has already clocked over seven million views.

Depay not only jammed to the song, but also impressively attempted to sing part of the lyrics word for word.

The 28-year-old was in Ghana some days ago and spent a week in the West African country, where he connected with his roots.

He paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House and also met with Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.

The footballer also graced the Madina Astroturf Park with Quincy Promes to play football against a Mohammed Salisu-led select side.

He connected with several local footballers during the kick-about in Madina and also met with former Inter Milan star midfielder Muntari.

Earlier this week, the former Manchester United player shared photos of himself hanging out with Nigerian musician Davido.

The pair appear to have met at an event organised by PUMA, with the footballer presenting a signed Barcelona jersey to the “Stand Strong” hit maker.