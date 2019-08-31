Emmanuel Cudjoe connected home the opening goal for the Black Meteors through a corner kick in the first half.

Just three minutes after taking the lead, Dreams FC leveled through youngster Kwame Otu.

The U-23 team are preparing for the final round of qualifiers for the CAF U-23 championship against Algeria next month.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited some foreign based players who are yet to arrive for the international assignment.

The friendly match was the Black Meteors' second high profile game since they commenced preparations ahead of the U23 AFCON Qualifier with Algeria.