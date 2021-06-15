Black Meteors lose again to South Korea as Ghana ends Asian tour with 15-2 aggregate defeat

Joseph Barnes was on the scoresheet for Paa Kwasi Fabin’s side but a goal on either side of the half from Jeong Woo-Yeong and Dong-Jun Lee sealed the win for South Korea.

Having lost 3-1 to the Asians three days ago, the Black Meteors coach made some changes to his starting line-up.

William Essu kept his place between the sticks, while Frank Assinki and Frank Amoabeng started at the heart of defence.

Sabit Abdulai, Emmanuel Essiam, Frimpong Boateng, Osman Bukari and Kwame Adu-Poku were also handed starting roles.

Ghana made a slow start to the game but got better and better as the match wore on. Despite lacking attacking impetus, the Meteors managed to contain South Korea for the better part of the first half.

However, a lapse in concentration allowed the Asian to open the scoring with four minutes to the end of the first half.

Having opened up Ghana’s defence and seen a goal-bound shot tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Essu, Jeong Woo-Yeong reacted quickest to score from the rebound.

The Meteors, however, put up an improved performance in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts when Osman Bukari rounded the goalkeeper before setting up Barnes to score the equaliser.

The match was even from thereon, but a swift counter-attacking play from South Korea left Ghana’s defenders grasping at straws as Dong-Jun Lee run in behind to net the winner.