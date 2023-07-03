Black Meteors technical team dissolved after Olympic games qualification failure

Speaking on the future of the technical team led by Ibrahim Tanko with assistance from Godwin Attram and Michael Osei, Acheampong said the ultimate aim was to qualify for the Olympics but after the failure, the technical team and the playing body will be dissolved.

"This team was put together for the purpose of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and we failed to qualify so obviously, it will be dissolved," he told 3Sports.

"If it happens that Executive Council will discuss and consider another appointment or want the coach to continue, that will be in the powers of the Executive Council. I am not in the position to say whether they will continue or not because I don't make the appointment in terms of the national teams. It is the decision of the Executive Council.

"The team stands dissolved because we failed to qualify for the Olympic Games and we don't have any tournaments coming up next year," he added.

Ghana's U-23 side were on a quest of securing qualification to the Olympic Games that would be hosted in Paris next year.

Having secured a shaky 3-2 win over Congo in their opener, the Black Meteors suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat against the host country, Morocco.

Ahead of their final Group A game against Guinea, Ghana needed a win to qualify for the last four and hopefully be part of the last three that will qualify for the Olympics.

