Black Princesses qualify for U20 World Cup after 7-1 aggregate win over Senegal

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana have booked their place at the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup following an impressive home and away victory over Senegal.

The Black Princesses defeated their opponents 2-0 in the first leg of the final qualifier in Dakar, before routing them 5-1 in the reverse fixture in Kumasi on Sunday, January 21, 2022.

The result saw Yussif Basigi’s side qualify for their seventh consecutive U20 Women’s World Cup tournament.

A dominant performance by the Black Princesses at the Baba Yara Stadium was capped by goals on either side of the half.

Goals from Maafia Nyame, Tracey Twum, and Salamatu Abdulai were added to by a brace from Beline Nyako as Ghana recorded an emphatic 7-1 victory.

The Black Princesses will now hope to do well in the U20 Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted in Colombia later in August.

Ghana has never gone past the group stage of the 20 Women’s World Cup despite qualifying for each of the last seven editions.

Basigi and his girls will, however, be aiming to break that jinx when they make the journey to Colombia in seven months’ time.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

