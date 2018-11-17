Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Queens beat Algeria in AWCON opener

Ghana kicked off the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) with a 1-0 win against their Algerian counterparts on Saturday.

Black Queens beat Algeria in AWCON opener

The Black Queens managed a 1-0 win against Algeria in the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars despite playing a delightful football in the first half failed to produce a lot of goal scoring opportunities in the first half. It was rather Algeria who beached the goal area of the hosts couple of time, but their efforts yielded no results.

It was Sandra Gladys Anfobeah, who registered the only goal of the game through a long range shot to give the Black Queens something to laugh for heading into the break.

Back from recess the Black Queens opened fire on the Algerians and managed to create plenty of chances.

The likes of Priscilla Okyere, Elizabeth Addo, the skipper of the team, Portia Boakye wasted the opportunities that came their way.

In between  the Algerians `too made some dangerous in the goal area of the Black Queens, but thanks to the time intervention of the Ampah on one occasion after goalkeeper had been beaten by the ball.

Grace Asantewaa and Jane Ayiyam who came on in the second half improved the attacking play of the Black Queens.

Asantewaa’s long range shot was parried away by Kahina Takenint in post for the Algerians, He was also close to scoring after a solo run, yet he was denied by the Algerian defence who blocked the ball from entering the net.

Black Queens beat Algeria in AWCON opener
