The 26-year-old forward has had a productive season in the Chinese top-flight where she scored three goals in 14 games to help Jiangsu Sunning win the league championship.

Addo is the only Ghanaian player to make the 10-woman shortlist released by CAF and will face stiff competition from 9 other nominees including Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala and South Africa striker Christen Kgatlana.

The list will be pruned down to three before the awards ceremony on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at the Citadel Azure, Hurgada, Egypt.

‘Ama Pele’ as she’s affectionately called scored five goals and ten assists in fourteen league appearances for her club in the Chinese women top-flight league.