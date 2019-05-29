Her feat is a great example, one which challenges the view that sports people do not like education.

Ruth, completed a Physical Education degree programme at the University of Cape Coast.

She opined that, she wants her achievement to challenge how people usually perceive athletes as persons with no brains. Although she is following in the footsteps of some other sports people who have achieved educational qualification by balancing sports and academics, Appiah feels the battle of perception has not been won.

READ ALSO: Christian Astu supports ex-convicts with GHC 30k

She was nominated as Female Footballer of the Year, by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) in 2017.

Ruth also has bemoaned the low interest in education by some female footballers. She noted that, she wants her story to push other footballers to pursue higher education.

The former Ashtown Ladies striker however noted that apart from football, the dream was to be in the security services, something she hope her education help her actualise.