Astu in recent times has offered help and inspired many prison inmates.

His recent good deed took place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The Newcastle United player donated 5, 000 Pounds Sterling to Crime Check Foundation (CCF), social justice body committed to prison reforms and helping ex-cons reintegrate into society.

The money is to support the Ex-convicts Reintegration Project. He tweeted that, "Today, I visited Crime Check Foundation to launch the Ex-convicts Reintegration Project. We are believing the government to pass into law, The Non-Custodial Sentencing Bill."

The Non-Custodial Sentencing Bill, if passed, would provide alternative punitive avenues for first time offenders and low-level criminals. The hope is to reduce the population burden in prisons and to prevent the vicious cycle of institutionalisation that sees one-time offenders become repetitive ones.

With the support of Christian Astu, CCF will train and employ some of the ex-convicts.

The Ghana player has been consistent with his support to CCF. He has paid for fines and legal representation on behalf of many prison inmates in the last one year.