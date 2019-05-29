Gyan is said to have apologized to Kwesi Appiah at the meeting in Accra. He also promised to to put Ghana first and give off his best at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana’s all time highest scorer launched an attack on coach Kwesi Appiah because he was stripped of the Black Stars captaincy.

Asamoah resigned following the coache's decision but rescinded his decision after President Akufo-Addo intervened.

The Kayserispor striker has since been named among Kwesi Appiah’s 29-man provisional squad for the AFCON 2019.

Akufo-Addo, however, took to Twitter to congratulate Asamoah Gyan and Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah for meeting to resolve their differences.

He retweeted a photo posted by Gyan after the meeting with the comment: ''Way to go.''