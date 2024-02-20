Photos: Black Queens report to camp with all the drip ahead of Zambia game

Nora Hauptle’s side enjoyed a remarkable 2023, where they played 11 matches, won 10 and impressively scored 34 goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team is now aiming to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time, but they’ll first have to take care of Zambia.

Ghana will face the Copper Queens in the first leg of the qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has pledged to settle all the bonuses it owes the various women’s national teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GFA currently owes both the Black Queens and the Black Princesses (U20 women’s team) bonuses stretching back to last year.

The Black Queens recently booked their place at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), while the Black Princesses have also qualified for the U20 Women’s World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the issue at a meet the press held last Wednesday, the Chair of the Black Queens management committee, Gifty Oware-Mensah said both teams will be paid soon.

She noted that the Black Queens will be paid before the play against Zambia in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers and the Princesses will also receive theirs before the start of the 2023 Africa Games.