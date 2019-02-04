The early stage of the game was a bit scrappy as both sides struggled to find their rhythm.

However, it was Burkina Faso, who would be presented with the first chance to be in the driving seat. Chieck Ouattara threatened Ghana’s goal area with a free header in the 20th minute, but it went over the cross bar to give the Black Satellites a sigh of relief in the 20th minute and he would also be handed another dangerous ball into the goal area of Ghana, but he fluffed it in the 22nd minute.

Enoch Ata Agyei came close to giving Ghana the lead in the 30th minute, but his long ranger missed the goal post by some few inches.

And a through ball from midfield found Elliass Dianda and his shot saved.

Before, a long ball from the Black Satellites goalkeeper Manaf found Daniel Lomotey and he used his strength to his advantage to beat his marker, before lobbying the ball over the onrushing Burkinabe goalie to give Ghana the lead in the 40th minute.

Djibril Cheick Ouattara continued to torment the goal area of the Black Satellites after the break- his well taken short missed the goal post by few inches.

Before Manaf made a good save to deny Gilbert Kone’s header from finding the back of the net

But Burkina Faso after failing to get the equalizer were caught off guard as Lomotey robbed Gilbert Kone of the ball and lobbed it over the goalkeeper once again to give Ghana the second in what would stand as the match winner in the 77th minute.

Burkina Faso after conceding two goals had the opportunity to pull one back in the 79th minute, yet substitute Passega failed to make the best out of a cross his free header went over the cross bar.

Ghana U20 XI to face Burkina Faso

Manaf Nurudeen-Maxwell Arthur, Muntari Kamaheni, Gideon Mensah, Ishaku Konda-Sabit Abdulai, Sadiq Ibrahim, Emmanuel Kumah-Enoch Atta Agyei-Daniel Lomotey, Mohamed Kudus