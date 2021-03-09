Each member of the team received a USD 10,000 reward with USD 5,000 in cash and the other half in a 10-year investment.

The donation was made on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after Nana Addo’s State of the Nation’s Address.

Ghana won the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations on Saturday, March 6, which was coincidentally the West African country’s 64th Independence Day celebrations.

The Black Satellites clinched the trophy after beating Uganda by two goals to nil. Ghana’s win of the tournament was the first for the Black Satellites since 2013.

Following the feat in 2021, Ghan is now on par with Egypt who have four trophies of this tournament in second position as Nigeria leads the pack with seven trophies.

