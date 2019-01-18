Manuel Eli Keke started the scoring for Dreams FC in the 47th minute, before Michael Amoh doubled the lead for the Dawu based side.

And Dreams Richard Addai slotted in the third with a fine finish, after his introduction into the game in the second half.

The Black Satellites will take part of the Africa U-20 Nation Cup in Niger in what will determine their changes of participating in the FIFA U-201 World Cup.

The tournament begins on February 2 to the 17th and the semifinalist will qualify for the World Cup in Poland later this year.