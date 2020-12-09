The defender has been a key member of the MLS side and recently helped them to win the Eastern Conference final.

Mensah’s impressive form has also seen him named skipper of Columbus Crew, becoming the first African-born player to captain the side.

READ ALSO: Video: Watch how Jonathan Mensah's wife broke his MLS Best XI selection to him

Jonathan Mensah

Speaking on the Ghanaian’s impact at the club, Porter said Mensah has what it takes to become the President of Ghana.

“I think he’s an unbelievable person, one of the best people you’ll ever meet, just big heart, really good guy, really special leader,” the Columbus Crew coach said.

“He hasn’t seen his wife in 10 months and I couldn’t imagine being 10 months without my wife. The fact he goes home alone every day and comes to training and rolls the sleeves up, he’s just unbelievable.

“I joke with him he’s going to be the president of Ghana one day. He has that type of quality.”

Mensah played every minute as Columbus Crew made it to the MLS playoffs and has been named in the team of the year.