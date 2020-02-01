Ghana last won the AFCON title in 1982 and over the last decade have come close to wining the trophy in two occasions that is 2010 in Angola and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

According to Kwesi Appiah, the Black Stars can win the AFCON if the Ghana Football Association maps up a strategy to groom players and have a long term plan to develop the game before they can end the AFCON title drought.

“We can’t just say we are going to win AFCON, we need to have a long term plan for our national teams and groom quality players before we can win the AFCON”, he told AtinkaFm

“For now we lack quality players to win the AFCON”

Kwesi Appiah supervised Ghana in two AFCON tournaments in South Africa 2013 and Egypt 2019.

Ghana got eliminated in the Round of 16 through the penalty shootout by Tunisia in the 2019 tournament held in Egypt.