Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah signs for Iraqi club Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya

Evans Annang

Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah has completed his switch to Iraqi club Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya on a free transfer.

Afriyie Acquah
Afriyie Acquah

The Black Stars player has penned down a 1-year deal with the Middle Eastern club with an option to extend.

Afriyie Acquah started his career with Palermo and went on to play for Parma, Sampdoria, Empoli, 1899 Hoffenheim before moving to Yeni Malayatspor.

His last stint was at Al-Batin where he made just 8 appearances for the club. The player enjoyed more playing time at Torino where he made 71 appearances and scored 5 goals in the Serie A.

He also made 39 appearances for the Black Stars and scored one goal. He was part of Ghana’s squad that reached the finals of the AFCON 2015.

Ahead of the transfer deadline today, Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to join English Premiership side Southampton.

Afriyie Acquah mistakenly leaked his own sex tape
Afriyie Acquah mistakenly leaked his own sex tape Pulse Ghana

According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the former Right to Dream player chose Southampton ahead of fellow Premiership rivals Everton.

The 20-year-old is open to leaving Rennes following a lack of game time this season and he is expected to be in England today ahead of the transfer deadline.

Sulemana enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 last season after joining Rennes from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Evans Annang
    

