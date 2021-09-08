‘Black Stars players are stingy’ – Man laments after travelling from Kumasi to see off team at airport

An expectant Mohammed said he didn’t even receive a pesewa from the players despite travelling such a long distance to see them off ahead of the game against South Africa.

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, the livid fan said he felt disappointed after wasting his money to see off the team.

"You are in the media and you know you have some players who like you. But these crop of players they won't even laugh with you,” he lamented.

"They won't even smile with you. They won't give you even 1 cedi. Call back Afriyie Acquah and Boakye Yiadom, they are the ones that can give us something.

"My name is Mohammed and I am a football fan. I came to see them off from Kumasi, but wasted my money."

Meanwhile, the Black Stars lost to Bafana Bafana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s late strike sealing all three points for the hosts.

The result sees South Africa move to the top of Group G, while Ghana has dropped to third following Ethiopia’s win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.