The Black Stars are keen on getting the fans to back them as they seek to capture the Africa Cup of Nations title when they travel to Egypt for the tournament in June.

With the fever for football in the country at a low and the desire to revive the support government has doubled the Black Stars winning bonus.

This has sparked a fresh verve among the squad knowing that they are supposed by the country are they seek to finish the qualifiers in style and on top of the group.

Both teams have qualified for the 32nd edition of the flagship Caf tournament set for Egypt in June/July.

Bonuses is a sensitive issue in Ghanaian football, during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the government had to charter a private jet to deliver the players hard cash as they threatened to give a walkover.

Ghana and Kenya will be locking horns competitively for the second time, the first encounter was the first leg of the match played last year in Kenya which Kenya won 1-0.

The Group F game will kick-off at 6.00pm Ghana time at Accra Sports Stadium, in Accra – Ghana.

Kenya top the group on 7 points, 4 off second placed Ghana.