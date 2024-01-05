Watch: Mixed reactions as Black Stars journey on dusty roads to train at Abrankese

This followed the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to rescind its initial choice of camping the team in South Africa.

Ghana are paired in Group B, alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde at the AFCON, which will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Chris Hughton and his players have already trained twice at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex since opening camp in Kumasi.

However, there have been divided opinions on the quality of the training ground and the state of the routes leading to the facility.

A video shared by the Ghana GFA’s social media pages showed the Black Stars bus journeying through dusty roads to the training ground at Abrankese.

This stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with some criticising the state of roads and sports facilities in the country while others also saw nothing wrong with having the players go through what the average Ghanaian goes through every day.

See some of the reactions below:

