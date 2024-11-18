ADVERTISEMENT
2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana vs. Niger: Preview, teams news, statistics and predictions

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

The Black Stars of Ghana will host Niger in the last 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Ghana, four times African champions have been kicked out of the AFCON after failing to record a single victory in all five matches played: three draws and two losses.

The Black Stars failure to qualify for the competition is their first since 2004, and they will be hoping to grab their first win when they face Niger in Accra.

In the first leg, Ghana held Niger to a 1-1 stalemate in Morocco and will be hoping to wrap up the qualifiers with a win.

Niger, on the other hand, has a good chance to qualify if they beat Ghana after edging out Sudan 4-0 in their last game.

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Football Association, in a statement, reads, “Following consultations between the Black Stars' medical head, Dr. Prince Pambo, and Leicester City's medical team, Ayew and Issahaku will rejoin their club on Sunday to begin rehabilitation.”

“Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah, who had to pass late fitness tests for the Angola game, have been ruled out after further post-game medical assessments revealed findings that make them unfit for selection.”

However, Medeama SC right back Kamaradini Mamudu, Heart of Lions defender Ebenezer Abban, and Jerry Afriyie of Thought FC have been called to replace the injured players.

  • Games played: 14
  • Ghana wins - 10
  • Niger wins - 2
  • Draws - 2

Both teams to score and Ghana to win

4:00 pm (16:00 GMT)

