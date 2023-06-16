Abednego Tetteh expresses disappointment after Black Stars snub

Tetteh was competing for the top scorer’s gong with Bechem United’s Hafiz Konkoni and Tamale City’s Sampson Eduku.

However, he beat both to the prize, with Konkoni's return of 15 goals and Eduku’s 14 goals falling short at the end of a keenly-contested golden boot race.

Tetteh was widely tipped to get a call-up for Ghana’s upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar following Inaki Williams’ withdrawal due to injury.

But the former Hearts of Oak striker was snubbed by Ghana coach Chris Hughton, who rather opted to invite Konkoni.

Reacting to being left out of the Black Stars squad, Tettah said he was disappointed but threw his support behind the national team.

“As a human being it is only natural to feel bad about not being included,” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“However there is nothing I can do but I wish them success in Madagascar. We will support them in their efforts to achieve a positive result.”

Meanwhile, Medeama SC have won their maiden Ghana Premier League title following a 3-0 victory over Tamale City last Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellow went into the final day of the season needing just a point to beat rivals Bechem United to the title.

The Akoon Park was parked to the rafters, with a charged atmosphere propelling Medeama to a convincing home victory.

Joshua Agyemang opened the scoring for the hosts after just eight minutes following a sustained period of dominance.

Although Medeama couldn’t add to their tally for the remainder of the first half, they were clearly the better side as Tamale City struggled to cope with their intensity.