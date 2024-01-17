Gov’t gives Black Stars supporters in Ivory Coast $400 each after threatening to return home

The report said the fans, numbering over 300, had felt neglected after touching down in the Ivory Coast to support the Black Stars.

A journalist who spoke on condition of anonymity is quoted as saying officials met the aggrieved supporters and compensated them to stay and continue supporting the national team in Ivory Coast.

“There is good news. Yesterday after the story broke, around midnight, infact most of us here went to sleep before the officials came and they came to call us and they gave us what we were due,” the journalist is quoted as saying by Citi Sports.

“I am not aware but what I do know from some of the dwellers [from other hotels] is that they also received $400 as those at the hotel [I am] received.

“For the entire tournament, in fact, officials were unable to tell us, so we don’t know if this [$400] is going to be for the entire tournament.”

The Black Stars suffered a disappointing defeat to Cape Verde in their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last Sunday.

A lacklustre performance saw the Black Stars fall behind after just 17 minutes following Jamiro Monteiro's rebound.

Ghana bounced back in the second half through Alexandre Djiku’s header and, for a moment, it looked like the night could belong to them.

However, Cape Verde stunned them late in the game, with Garry Rodrigues taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to score the winner.