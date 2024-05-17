Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan are excellent role models – Antoine Semenyo

The Bournemouth forward has played alongside Ayew in the national team since June 2022 and says the Le Havre star has had a big influence on him.

Pulse Ghana

Although the 24-year-old never got to play with Gyan, he is still very close to the former Sunderland star off the pitch and talks to him regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to Gyan and Ayew’s influence on him, Semenyo said both are excellent role models who are always there for him.

“Obviously, Andre Ayew is currently with the team, and Gyan is often present at games. I frequently talk to [Dede Ayew], and he encourages me to keep pushing, reminding me of my potential, saying he didn’t have the same abilities at my age. He advises me to keep striving and not to settle at any level,” Semenyo told Premier League TV.

“Asamoah Gyan has also given me similar advice, urging me to continue working hard. He tells me to savour my scoring opportunities but always to keep pushing myself to reach new heights. Growing up as a Ghanaian, watching them perform at World Cups and in the Premier League was inspiring. They are excellent role models.”

Pulse Ghana