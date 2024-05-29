ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Andre Ayew dropped as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR matches

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Andre Ayew dropped as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR matches
Andre Ayew dropped as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR matches

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is the biggest omission from the squad, although Thomas Partey and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been included.

Recommended articles

Otto Addo’s side will travel to Bamako to face Mali in a World Cup qualifying game on June 6 before hosting CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi four days later.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew dropped
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew dropped Pulse Ghana

Having picked up one win from their opening two qualifying matches, the Black Stars are desperate to get their qualification hopes back on track as they currently occupy the fourth position in Group I.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana’s squad, however, has Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Jojo Wollacott and Asante Kotoko’s Frederick Asare as goalkeepers.

Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Jerome Opoku are also part of the defensive options, but Baba Rahman has once again been left out.

In midfield, Arsenal star Partey leads Otto Addo’s picks, with Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Salis Samed and Abu Francis also there.

Jordan Ayew also makes the squad and is joined by Antoine Semenyo, Osman Bukari, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Brandon Thomas-Asante in the attack.

The Black Stars of Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, some players have also been left out of the squad due to injuries, including Baba Iddrisu, Inaki Williams and Majeed Ashimeru.

The others are Joseph Paintsil, Nathaniel Adjei, Denis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Joseph Aidoo.

Otto Addo qualified Ghana for the Qatar 2022 World Cup during his first spell but has had a tough start to his second stint after failing to win any of the friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

See Ghana’s full 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and CAR:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana’s Black Starlets to face Burkina Faso in WAFU U17 semi-final

Ghana’s Black Starlets to face Burkina Faso in WAFU U17 semi-final

Andre Ayew dropped as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR matches

Andre Ayew dropped as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR matches

Otto Addo: Dropping Andre Ayew was the most difficult decision

Otto Addo: Dropping Andre Ayew was the most difficult decision

Inaki Williams to miss Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers after glass was spotted in his foot

Inaki Williams to miss Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers after glass was spotted in his foot