‘You’re the pride of the people’ – Comoros president reacts to win against Ghana

The Black Stars suffered a setback in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign when they were beaten 1-0 in Moroni.

A brilliant first-half strike from Myziane Maolida was enough to see the Comoros pull an upset over Ghana on home soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win saw Comoros chalk a second successive victory over the Black Stars after beating Ghana in the last AFCON.

The Coelacanths have also moved to the top of Group I of the World Cup qualifiers with six points, ahead of both Mali and Ghana.

Reacting to this, President Assoumani congratulated the team for their impressive performance in the World Cup qualifiers.

“Congratulations to #Coelacanthes – brilliant and victorious against the Black Stars of Ghana. Two matches, two victories to take the lead in ‘Group I’ in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. You are the pride of the Comorian people. #Veripiya,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton believes his side was better over 90 minutes despite suffering defeat at the hands of Comoros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists at a post-match press conference, Hughton defended the performance of the Black Stars.

The former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest boss said his side was better overall but did not make their chances count.

“In my opinion, over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. Ghana were the better team. We conceded what we regard as a poor goal to concede.

“We were not able to capitalize on the chances that we had, so this was not a game where Comoros won this game comfortably,” Hughton said.