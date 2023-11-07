Andre Ayew to make Black Stars return for Madagascar, Comoros games

The 33-year-old was last invited to the Black Stars in June for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

However, he has since missed out on every national team roster due to his inactivity at club level in the last five months.

Ayew parted ways with Premier League side Nottingham Forest in July and has since been without a club.

He was consequently left out of Ghana’s squad for the games against the Central African Republic (CAR) and Liberia in September as well as the friendlies against Mexico and the USA in October.

However, 3Sports reports that the Black Stars captain is set to make a sensational return to the team ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Chris Hughton’s side will open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Madagascar in Kumasi on November 17, with an away clash against Comoros set for four days later.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is also likely to miss Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

The Arsenal midfielder has been blighted by a groin injury this season, which has made him currently unavailable for selection.

The 30-year-old had just returned from injury but suffered a setback in training and is now set to be sidelined for weeks.