Angola 1-1 Ghana: Osman Bukari scores as Black Stars share spoils in Luanda

Chris Hughton made four changes to the side that beat Angola in the reverse fixture last Thursday, with Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams dropping to the bench.

Their places were taken by Salis Abdul Samed and Antoine Semenyo, while Kingsley Schindler and Joseph Aidoo also came in for the injured Denis Odoi and Alexander Djiku, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Ati Zigi maintained his position in post and was flanked by a back four of Daniel Amartey, Schindler, Gideon Mensah and Aidoo.

Salis Samed partnered Edmund Addo in a two-man pivot, as Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew provided support for Semenyo up top.

Angola started the game on the ascendency and had a penalty call denied by the referee inside the opening five minutes.

The Black Antelopes got the first shot on target when captain Gilberto hit a free-kick straight into the waiting arms of Ati Zigi.

Ghana’s first real chance came after 26 minutes when Ayew opened up space on the right and found Kudus, who in turn laid the ball off to Addo but the midfielder’s shot was off target.

However, the best chance of the first half fell to Angola, whose perfectly executed a brilliant counter-attacking move only for Ati Zigi to pull off an equally brilliance save to deny them the opener.

The Black Stars were made to pay for their lethargy early in the second half when Amartey fouled his marker in the box, resulting in a penalty.

Lucas Joao stepped up and converted from the spot to give Angola a deserved lead in the 50th minute.

The hosts continued to dominate but Hughton sought to salvage the game when he brought on Joseph Paintsil, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams for Semenyo and Sulemana, and Kudus.

It didn’t take long for the substitutes to make an impact, as Paintsil set up Bukari to tap home the equaliser.

Painstil nearly snatched the winner late in the game when he latched onto a pass from Salis Samed, but his shot was blocked at the last minute as the game ended 1-1.