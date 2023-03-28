ADVERTISEMENT
Asamoah Gyan feels vindicated after Majeed Ashimeru’s impactful cameo against Angola

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes he’s been vindicated after Majeed Ashimeru delivered an inspiring performance off the bench against Angola.

The 25-year-old midfielder played just 20 minutes in Monday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but grabbed his chance and made his mark.

Ashimeru helped Ghana to control the game better and nearly set up the winner late in the game as the Black Stars drew 1-1 with Angola.

The Anderlecht midfielder has been widely praised for his cameo performance and Gyan feels vindicated after advocating for the 25-year-old’s inclusion in the national team.

Gyan took to Twitter to share a photo of Ashimeru, accompanied by the caption “Who is this guy” before adding another cryptic message that seemed to suggest he didn’t want to speak anymore.

It will be recalled that a year ago hit out at the technical handlers of the Black Stars for leaving Ashimeru out of the squad to face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

He described Ashimeru as Ghana’s best midfielder after Thomas Partey and wondered why such a talented player would be dropped.

“This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” he fumed on Twitter.

However, after stirring controversy with his statement, Gyan later deleted the tweet and apologised for using the word “nonsense.”

He was, however, quick to add that he still stood by his opinion that Ashimeru deserved to have been in the squad to face Nigeria.

“I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars BUT am sorry for using the word “ Nonsense “ in my statement so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions . Go Ghana,” he tweeted afterwards.

Having watched Ashimeru shine in Ghana colours on Monday, Gyan felt vindicated and again took to Twitter to revel in the moment.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
