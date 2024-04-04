‘Timing was wrong’ – Asamoah Gyan reveals turning down Ghana coaching role

However, Gyan hasn’t yet put his coaching into practice and has yet to manage any junior or senior team since completing his badges.

According to him, though, he was approached for a coaching role with one of the male national teams but he turned down the opportunity.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“The timing was wrong but let us see what happens in the future. I won’t entirely rule out the possibility to coach because we don’t know what the future holds,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

Meanwhile, Gyan also believes no Ghanaian player is currently on a par with Mohammed Kudus and has called for the Black Stars to be built around the West Ham midfielder.

Kudus has been Ghana’s best performer in Europe for the better part of the last three years after coming through the Right to Dream Academy.

The 23-year-old swapped Ajax Amsterdam for West Ham last year and has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Nordsjaelland star has been involved in 17 goals in all competitions (12 goals and five assists) for the Hammers this season.

For Ghana, he has also been the country’s best player in their last two major tournaments, netting twice in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and again repeating his heroics at the 2023 AFCON, despite their group-stage exit.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, believes several great players have heralded the Black Stars in recent years and it’s time for the team to be built around Kudus.