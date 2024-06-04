'Entirely false!' - Ayew brothers deny retiring from Black Stars

Jordan was, however, included in the squad and is expected to start when Ghana take on the Eagles in Bamako on Thursday.

Dropping Andre from the squad has divided opinion among the public, though, with reports of a possible retirement from international duty also mooted in some quarters.

However, a statement from Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson of the Ayew family, said the duo have no plans of retiring and remain committed to the national team.

“Please be advised that recent reports of the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, resigning from the national team are entirely false. Andre has had a remarkable season, scoring 6 goals in all competitions, and is currently enjoying a well-deserved holiday,” Tackie wrote on Facebook.

“Jordan is currently in the camp of the national team and he is proud and honoured to be part of the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

“They remain dedicated to their careers and committed to the national team. We urge fans and supporters to disregard the misinformation and continue to support the Ayew brothers and the Black Stars.”

Meanwhile, Otto Addo and the Black Stars will touch down in Mali later on Tuesday as they aim to get their World Cup qualification hopes back on track.