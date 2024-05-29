Otto Addo: Ghana coach says he learns a lot from Guardiola and Mourinho

When Addo retired from the game, he went into management and served as Dortmund’s assistant coach until he joined Ghana permanently in March.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra as part of announcing his squad for the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR), Addo was asked which manager he models his game around.

The 48-year-old said he’s always ready to pick up ideas from other coaches, insisting he learns from both Guardiola’s and Mourinho’s philosophies.

He explained that he chooses to play attacking or defensive football based on the approach of the opponent and described himself as “a mixture of everything.”

“For me, I always try to learn. [I’m] A coach who wants to learn, listen, take advice even from lower coaches. And I’m always open to discussions with other coaches, so I’m a learner,” Addo said.

“I learn a lot from Guardiola, I learn a lot from Mourinho, I learn a lot from other coaches and I learn a lot from also things you shouldn’t do as a coach.

“In the end, I think I’m a mixture of everything. I can play offensively, I can play defensively, I can play a mix [of both]. I can make changes. I think I’m a good reader of the game and I’m good at predicting things to happen.”

