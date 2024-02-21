Black Queens unpaid bonuses: GFA’s foremost product is Black Stars – Gifty Oware

Mrs. Oware-Mensah, who is also an Executive Council member of the GFA, was reacting to a question on the unpaid bonuses of the Black Queens.

Ghana will face Zambia in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nora Hauptle’s side has so far enjoyed a remarkable run, having played 11 matches, won 10 and impressively scored 34 goals, and have also qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

However, the Black Queens remain unpaid and are currently owed bonuses to the tune of $7,500 stretching back to qualification matches they played last year.

Reacting to this in an interview with Joy Sports, Mrs. Oware-Mensah the treatment of the Black Stars should not be compared to that of the Black Queens.

Pulse Ghana

"The Ghana Football Association sells brands and products. Our foremost product is the Black Stars, and this spans across the world, not just in Ghana," she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The male team is the one that dominates the love and affection of the country. I find it quite worrying when I see people try to compare their treatment vis a vis the women’s team.

"They say half a loaf is better than none, and the beauty of it is that the first reason anyone should have to wear the national jersey is because of patriotism.”

This comes after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) pledged to settle all the bonuses it owes the various women’s national teams.