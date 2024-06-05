Photos: Black Stars arrive in Bamako ahead of Mali World Cup qualifier

Otto Addo and his boys had been training at the University of Ghana Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium since converging, with a full house reporting to camp on Monday.

The team left Ghana for Mali on Tuesday evening and landed in the West African nation two hours later via an ASKY Airlines flight.

The Black Stars have had an inconsistent start to the World Cup qualifiers and currently occupy the fourth position in Group I, behind Madagascar, Mali and Comoros, respectively.

This comes after they won against Madagascar at home but suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at the hands of Comoros on the road.

Addo’s side has the chance to make amends, though, with a home game against the Central African Republic (CAR) set to follow after the Mali clash.

Ghana will be going into the two games on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them fail to win a single game since the start of 2024.

The Black Stars have played six matches since January but have won none, including going winless during their group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.