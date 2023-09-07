'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

The Black Stars made a poor start to the game and were deservedly punished in the 25th minute when Louis Mafouta sneaked in behind the defence to score.

Mafouta beat the offside trap and dribbled past the onrushing Lawrence Ati Zigi before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Reacting to the goal conceded by Ghana, Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter (X) to post “SMH” which translates as “shaking my head”.

It remains to be seen whether the Black Stars can recover from conceding the opening goal to win the game, but failure to turn the game around could prove fatal.