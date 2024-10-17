‘We deserved to win the last game against Sudan’ - Ghana coach Otto Addo speaks

Speaking to GFA media after the Black Stars' disappointing 2-0 loss to Sudan in Libya, he said Ghana deserved to win on Tuesday, likewise, their opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers match against Angola in Kumasi.
The Black Stars lost both games by 1-0 and 2-0 respectively, however, Addo still believes his side should have won both encounters.
“We surely deserved to win against Angola, and also the last one against Sudan," he said.
The 49-year-old expressed satisfaction with the player’s overall tactical discipline but believed they lacked the final touch.
He also emphasised the need for the team to take their chances at home going forward.
“When I reflect, it’s not just about this game, but also our general approach. You have to win your home games. The passion and discipline, both defensively and offensively, were there, but we just didn’t execute,” Addo noted.
Black Star's qualification chances hand in the balance
Ghana can mathematically still qualify for the tournament in Morocco next year, but with their destiny out of their hands, that seems unlikely.
The Black Stars are third in Group F with only two points, trailing first-placed Angola by seven points and second-placed Sudan by five points.
The four-time continental champions have failed to win any of their first four group games, drawing two and losing two.
A point by the Falcons of Jediane in their last two games automatically secures them the last qualification spot in Group F.
Such an outcome means Ghana will miss out on qualifying for the AFCON for the first time in 20 years.