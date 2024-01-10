Black Stars set off for AFCON in style: Here’s how they looked

Photos shared on the team’s social media pages showed the players nicely kitted in Kaftan tops with matching shorts.

Chris Hughton’s side are paired in Group B and will, therefore, face Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in the group stage of the AFCON.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars will, however, open their campaign in the Ivory Coast with a tricky test against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.

On Tuesday, President Nana Akufo-Addo dined with the team at a farewell dinner ahead of their departure for the AFCON.

Akufo-Addo assured the Black Stars of the support of all Ghanaians and urged them to make the country proud at the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Know very well that you have the support of Ghanaians. Go all out and make us proud. Government with the active support of the GFA has made all the arrangements necessary to make this possible,” said the president.

Ghana, though, will be going into the tournament on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last two matches.

The Black Stars were also held to a disappointing goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday during a pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia.