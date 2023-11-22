ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Hughton: Black Stars were better than Comoros

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton believes his side was better over 90 minutes despite suffering defeat at the hands of Comoros.

The Black Stars were humbled in Moroni following a shock loss against Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Hughton’s side put up a lethargic performance and failed to register a single shot on target throughout the first half.

They were ultimately made to pay for their lack of initiative, with Myziane Maolida’s first-half strike giving Comoros all three points.

Addressing journalists at a post-match press conference, Hughton defended the performance of the Black Stars.

The former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest boss said his side was better overall but did not make their chances count.

“In my opinion, over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. Ghana were the better team. We conceded what we regard as a poor goal to concede,” Hughton said.

“We were not able to capitalize on the chances that we had, so this was not a game where Comoros won this game comfortably.”

Meanwhile, the defeat sees Comoros chalk a second successive win over the Black Stars after beating Ghana in the last AFCON.

The Coelacanths have also now moved to the top of Group I of the World Cup qualifiers with six points, ahead of both Mali and Ghana.

Emmanuel Ayamga

