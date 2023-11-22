Chris Hughton: Black Stars were better than Comoros

Hughton’s side put up a lethargic performance and failed to register a single shot on target throughout the first half.

They were ultimately made to pay for their lack of initiative, with Myziane Maolida’s first-half strike giving Comoros all three points.

Addressing journalists at a post-match press conference, Hughton defended the performance of the Black Stars.

The former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest boss said his side was better overall but did not make their chances count.

“In my opinion, over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. Ghana were the better team. We conceded what we regard as a poor goal to concede,” Hughton said.

“We were not able to capitalize on the chances that we had, so this was not a game where Comoros won this game comfortably.”

Meanwhile, the defeat sees Comoros chalk a second successive win over the Black Stars after beating Ghana in the last AFCON.