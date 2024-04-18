Chris Hughton: Ex-Black Stars coach set to be appointed as Ireland coach

The 65-year-old immediately flew back to the United Kingdom (UK), where he has reunited with his family as he awaits his next job.

According to the Irish Sun, though, Hughton has emerged as the frontrunner to take up the job as head coach of the Irish national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report suggests Hughton is well regarded by some members of the Irish FA and he is expected to be offered the head coach role.

Ireland are currently without a head coach, with former Manchester United defender John O’Shea serving as caretaker manager.

Meanwhile, Hughton left his post as Ghana coach with a lower win rate than predecessors Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor, Milovan Rajevac and Otto Addo.

Pulse Ghana

The former Newcastle United and Brighton manager ended his disastrous spell as Ghana's coach with a 31% win rate, which is the lowest among the last four coaches to have managed the Black Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Akonnor’s time in charge, he managed a win rate of 40%, while Rajevac and Addo had win rates of 38% and 42%, respectively.

Hughton was relieved of his post as Ghana coach following the country’s disappointing exit from the group stage of the 2023 AFCON, where the Black Stars failed to win a single game.