ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says there remains a “good dialogue” with Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi over a possible nationality switch.

Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch
Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch

Both players, who were born in England but trace their roots to Ghana due to their parents, have been on the radar of the Ghana FA for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Last year, Ghana managed to snap up Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey, who both featured at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the Black Stars.

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton Pulse Ghana

However, Arsenal’s Nketiah and Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi remain elusive, having delayed their decisions on a nationality switch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hughton said there’s still constant communication with the pair but noted that the ultimate decision was the players’ to make.

“We have been in contact with them [Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi]. Not only in my time but I think before. So I think it is a process,” he said.

“Ultimately it would be about both of them making that decision that they want to play. But we have been in good dialogue with them and some of them as you say is understandable.”

I can’t guarantee Ghana trophies – Chris Hughton
I can’t guarantee Ghana trophies – Chris Hughton Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars boss added: “Two very good players. Hudson Odoi probably last season didn’t play the number of games that he would have liked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I think that was a little bit more than to the system because they played three at the back so it looked like he was going to be deployed mostly at wing back so hopefully wherever he ends up this season he plays more regularly. Maybe that means we get the process starts again.”

Hughton remains unbeaten in his first three games in charge of Ghana, having won one and drawn the other two.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch

    Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch

  • Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

    Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

  • Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

    Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

‘We still owe Rajevac, CK Akonnor; both have threatened court action’ – Sports Minister

‘We still owe Rajevac, CK Akonnor; both have threatened court action’ – Sports Minister

CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton