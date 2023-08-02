Chris Hughton: Ghana still talking to Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi over nationality switch

Last year, Ghana managed to snap up Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey, who both featured at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the Black Stars.

However, Arsenal’s Nketiah and Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi remain elusive, having delayed their decisions on a nationality switch.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hughton said there’s still constant communication with the pair but noted that the ultimate decision was the players’ to make.

“We have been in contact with them [Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi]. Not only in my time but I think before. So I think it is a process,” he said.

“Ultimately it would be about both of them making that decision that they want to play. But we have been in good dialogue with them and some of them as you say is understandable.”

The Black Stars boss added: “Two very good players. Hudson Odoi probably last season didn’t play the number of games that he would have liked.

“But I think that was a little bit more than to the system because they played three at the back so it looked like he was going to be deployed mostly at wing back so hopefully wherever he ends up this season he plays more regularly. Maybe that means we get the process starts again.”