Chris Hughton reveals his biggest challenge as Black Stars coach

Hughton was one of the front-runners to be named Black Stars coach following Otto Addo’s resignation after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 64-year-old came into the job with a wealth of experience, having managed in the Premier League, and his arrival has raised expectations among fans.

“The biggest challenge is always expectations. I have been here for long enough and over a long enough period and I can remember the World Cups of old and the Black Stars teams in the past so this brings expectations,” Hughton told Supersport.

“But that comes with any management or coaching job. It is about getting results and also the levels of change now…So many teams have improved.

“If you look at an AFCON qualifying group, there’s never an easy one, which might not have been the case in the past. Expectations and of course making sure that you can get the results that you need to get.”

Hughton was officially unveiled as Ghana’s head coach last month, as he replaced Otto Addo at the helm after previously serving as technical advisor under the latter.

The former Brighton manager has since been unbeaten in his opening two matches in charge of the Black Stars.