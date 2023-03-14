Chris Hughton should’ve coached Ghana at World Cup – George Afriyie

The former Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brighton manager rather served as technical advisor for the national team during the tournament.

The Black Stars ultimately won just one game at the World Cup and suffered a group-stage exit after finishing bottom of Group H.

Afriyie is, however, of the view that Hughton was more qualified to lead the Black Stars than Addo, insisting the former should’ve managed the team at the World Cup.

“Chris for me should have taken us to the World Cup. Why? Because, you have a manager who has managed top teams in the English Premier League and there is no doubt that English, Spanish, and German football are the three topmost leagues in the World,” he told 3FM.

“You have a coach who has coached in a top league [Premier League] in the World coming into your country as the national team coach. If he can’t do it, trust me nobody can do it. For me, I have enough confidence in Chris.”

Meanwhile, Hughton has now been confirmed as Ghana's head coach, with the 64-year-old set to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes three days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.

The GFA said Hughton will be presented to the public and will be allowed to engage the media on his vision and expectations.

Meanwhile, Hughton has named a 25-man squad to face Angola in a double-header AFCON qualifier.