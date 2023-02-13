Chris Hughton will do well if nobody interferes in his work – Dan Quaye

Hughton served as technical advisor under erstwhile Ghana coach Otto Addo during the Qatar 2022 World Cup and now replaces the latter at the helm.

“We shouldn’t rush the coach because he is now going to build his team, we shouldn’t put him under unnecessary pressure so he can make the right call-up,” Dan Quaye told Bryt FM, as quoted by Footballghana.

“Ghana is blessed with talents but the only problem we have is interference. So if he has been given the job, he should be given the opportunity to work freely without any interference.

“I don’t have any problem with Hughton’s appointment but if his job is interfered in he will not succeed. I believe he has what it takes to do well if he is not influenced.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars on Sunday evening.

The FA’s statement said the former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur manager will be assisted by George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Hughton’s managerial career has seen him manage at different levels, including previously serving under different managers at Tottenham, where he combined his role with being an assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland.

In 2008, he was announced as the first-team coach of Newcastle United under Kevin Keegan. By September that year, he was made caretaker manager following Keegan’s exit.

He was later appointed as Newcastle’s permanent manager after their relegation to the Championship and he guided them to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.