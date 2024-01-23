Cut Andre Ayew some slack over handball penalty – Samini to critics

Two well-taken penalties by Jordan Ayew on either side of the half put Chris Hughton's side in control heading into the final minutes of the game.

However, Mozambique halved the deficit in the 91st minute of injury after Geny Catamo expertly converted from the spot following substitute Andre Ayew’s handball in the penalty box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three minutes later, Reinildo Mandava broke Ghanaian hearts by grabbing the equaliser when he headed the ball into the net from a corner kick that was awarded thanks to Richard Ofori’s mistake.

Ayew, who’s the captain of the Black Stars, has come under criticism over the handball incident, although it wasn’t intentional.

But Samini has defended the Le Havre forward, telling the player’s critics to cut him some slack in a social media post.

“Wow smh. I’ve been trying to type but nothing makes sense to me Chale. 2:0 and then almost full time you say what? Cut Dede a slack if you got a handball, come on shit happens,” Samini wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can someone explain to me what this goalkeeper was trying to say after he touched the ball and started denying he did before ref could even say anything?

“Did anyone also realize Kudus wanted to take his own penalty but didn’t get to and that demoralized him totally? Now I have to do 24 hours in Abidjan in a Ghana jersey lol. I die.”

Meanwhile, Ghana are on the brink of exiting the 2023 AFCON after being held to a draw by Mozambique on Monday evening.