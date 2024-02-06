Even Mourinho, Guardiola will fail with Black Stars if things don’t change – Nii Lante

His comments come in the wake of Ghana’s disgraceful group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars failed to win a single game in Group B, which contained Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique, leading to the sacking of head coach Chris Hughton.

The Ghana FA has since put together a committee to headhunt Ghana’s next coach but Vanderpuje believes whoever comes next is already doomed to fail if the current system remains.

“Even if we bring Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, and [Carlo] Ancelotti, and we don’t change the way our football has been structured, we don’t take difficult decisions to deal with people who are benefiting at the expense of our national football. They will fail just as Chris Hughton has failed,” the former Sports Minister said on TV3’s Hot Issues.

Vanderpuje, who is the Member of Parliament of the Odododiodio constituency, also berated the GFA over its continuous sacking of coaches without taking a critical look at itself.

“The GFA cannot sit there and tell me today they formed a committee to find us a new coach. They have already fired five, but they are still sitting there.

“They should’ve gone by now. 45 matches, they have won 16; they’ve lost 17 and drawn 12, isn’t it a failure? It’s below average below average. They’ve lost more than they won,” he fumed.