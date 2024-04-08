Experience was the difference between Ghana and Brazil in 2006 World Cup – Gyan

The Black Stars were paired in the same group with Italy, Czech Republic and the United States of America (USA) during the tournament in Germany.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana lost to Italy in their opening group game but recovered to beat the Czech Republic and USA to book their place in the last 16.

Having set up a mouthwatering tie against Brazil in the round of 16, the Black Stars were unable to go past the five-time world champions.

In what was a one-sided game, Ghana were outplayed on their way to suffering a 3-0 defeat, with goals from Ronaldo, Luis Adriano and Ze Roberto doing the damage.

Pulse Ghana

3Sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo posted highlights from the game in 2006, along with the caption: “We were cooked beyond boiling point in this game.”

However, Gyan disagreed with the journalist’s assertion, saying: “Experience was the difference in that game but I disagree if u say we were cooked bro. Go back and watch the full game bro.”

Meanwhile, Gyan also recently disclosed that he was offered a coaching role with one of the national teams but he turned it down because the timing was wrong.

The former Black Stars captain retired from football last year and currently holds a UEFA B coaching licence.

However, Gyan hasn’t yet put his coaching into practice and has yet to manage any junior or senior team since completing his badges.

According to him, though, he was approached for a coaching role with one of the male national teams but he turned down the opportunity.

