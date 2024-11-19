‘He’s Ghana’s Ten Hag’ - Fans slam Otto Addo after Black Stars’ AFCON failure

The Black Stars’ hopes of qualifying for the AFCON were ended following their 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda last Friday.

However, they did very little to impress their home fans in their final qualifying game, having been beaten 1-2 by Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The defeat saw the four-time African champions end the qualifying campaign in embarrassing fashion, with no wins from six matches.

Otto Addo faces criticism from Ghanaians on social media

It also marked the first time in two decades that Ghana have failed to qualify for the AFCON, having last done so in 2004.

While Otto Addo rendered an unqualified apology to the Ghanaian supporters in his post-match press conference, some still took to social media to hit out at his performance in the dugout.

It remains to be seen whether the under-fire 49-year-old will be sacked but he appears to be in the bad books of many fans at the moment.

See some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) below: