ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

GFA defends Inaki Williams amid claims of lack of commitment to Black Stars

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has leapt to the defense of Inaki Williams following his decision to pull out of the Madagascar game due to injury.

GFA defends Inaki Williams amid claims of lack of commitment to Black Stars
GFA defends Inaki Williams amid claims of lack of commitment to Black Stars

The Athletic Bilbao forward was initially named in Ghana’s squad to face Madagascar in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier later in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

However, the 28-year-old pulled out of the game, citing consultations with his doctors and injury to his knee.

Williams’ decision led to his commitment being questioned by some quarters, but the GFA has dismissed such claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FA’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, said their medical team has seen scans to confirm the player’s injury.

“It is true the coaches were hoping to get him for the match against Madagascar because it is just one match, but we do not have to dwell on such rumours,” he told Peace FM, as quoted by 3news.

“Because he played in Kumasi and travelled with the team to Madagascar so why wouldn’t he go to Madagascar?”

“We can only make these allegations if there was no proof of an injury but the Athletic Bilbao medical team have sent Ghana’s medical team a report of scans and treatment the player has been undergoing in the last six to seven matches. So our medical team is fully aware of this that’s why we have taken the decision together.”

Inaki Williams was the victim of taunting in Bilbao's match against Espanyol
Inaki Williams was the victim of taunting in Bilbao's match against Espanyol AFP
ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar on June 18 as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.

The Ghana striker ended the 2022/23 campaign with 11 goals and five assists in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • GFA defends Inaki Williams amid claims of lack of commitment to Black Stars

    GFA defends Inaki Williams amid claims of lack of commitment to Black Stars

  • My father passed away the same week I was dropped from World Cup – Joseph Paintsil

    My father passed away the same week I was dropped from World Cup – Joseph Paintsil

  • Black Stars players react as Mohammed Salisu holidays with lady in Greece

    Black Stars players react as Mohammed Salisu holidays with lady in Greece

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars players react as Mohammed Salisu holidays with lady in Greece

Black Stars players react as Mohammed Salisu holidays with lady in Greece

Kudus ineligible but Kamaldeen Sulemana to be invited for U-23 AFCON

Kudus ineligible but Kamaldeen Sulemana to be invited for U-23 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, Kamaldeen in as Ghana names provisional squad for U23 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, Kamaldeen in as Ghana names provisional squad for U23 AFCON

I almost died while playing for Black Stars – Joetex Frimpong

I almost died while playing for Black Stars – Joetex Frimpong