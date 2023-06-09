GFA defends Inaki Williams amid claims of lack of commitment to Black Stars

However, the 28-year-old pulled out of the game, citing consultations with his doctors and injury to his knee.

Williams’ decision led to his commitment being questioned by some quarters, but the GFA has dismissed such claims.

The FA’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, said their medical team has seen scans to confirm the player’s injury.

“It is true the coaches were hoping to get him for the match against Madagascar because it is just one match, but we do not have to dwell on such rumours,” he told Peace FM, as quoted by 3news.

“Because he played in Kumasi and travelled with the team to Madagascar so why wouldn’t he go to Madagascar?”

“We can only make these allegations if there was no proof of an injury but the Athletic Bilbao medical team have sent Ghana’s medical team a report of scans and treatment the player has been undergoing in the last six to seven matches. So our medical team is fully aware of this that’s why we have taken the decision together.”

The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar on June 18 as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.